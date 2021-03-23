Wanda Crabtree Hutcherson, Kingston

Wanda Crabtree Hutcherson, age 90 of Kingston, entered into eternal peace on Friday,

March 19, 2021 at her home with her son and daughter-in-law by her side. She was a

member of Luminary United Methodist Church. During her working years, she served as

a CNA at Chamberlain memorial Hospital in Rockwood, and even though she had health

issues herself, she helped care for her sisters Toni and Cloa before their passing.

Although she was homebound for many years, she continued to spread joy to all who

visited her. She had a special love for all the young nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her husband Sim E. (SE) Hutcherson, Jr. in 1966; her

parents Joe W. Crabtree and Margaret (Sis) Crabtree and six siblings: Arvenia Parks,

Mildred Jackson, Eunice Ray, Joe W. (Red) Crabtree, Jr., Toni Hale, and Cloa Garrison.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Joe Phillip (Hutch) and Glenda

Hutcherson of Amarillo, TX, brother-in-laws: Tommy Garrison of Kingston and Bobby

Hutcherson of Hixson. Wanda is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and

friends including special nephew and caregivers Bobby and Nadine Jackson.

Special thanks to Luminary Barnabas group and her many caregivers including Denise

Alley and Candy Allen. Also, thanks to Annette Burger of Tellico Plains who faithfully

mailed encouraging notes and to Avalon Hospice Care.

Receiving of friends will be from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Monday, March 22, 2021 at

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston with funeral to follow and Reverend Wayne Hedrick

officiating. Burial will be Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. in Luminary Cemetery. The family requests

in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Luminary United Methodist Church at

3401 River Road, Ten Mile, TN 37880.

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Hutcherson Family.

www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

