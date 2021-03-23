Shirley Ann Ruck Burwinkle, 91, Kingston

Shirley Ann Ruck Burwinkle, age 91, of Kingston, passed away Friday, March 20, 2021 at her residence

surrounded by her loving family. She was a faithful member of Morrison Hill Christian Church in Kingston and

a member of Southeast Christian Church while living in Louisville, Kentucky. Shirley also attended the

University of Louisville. She was very musically inclined and played the steam calliope on “The Belle of

Louisville”. She also had a great love for animals. Preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Calvin

Burwinkle; and parents, Charles Jacob & Nina Maude Mitchell Ruck.

SURVIVORS

Son & Daughter-in-lawThomas & Nicki Burwinkle of Kingston

DaughterKaye Humber of San Diego, CA

GrandchildrenChristine Burwinkle of Sydney, AUS

Holly Burwinkle of Charlotte, NC

Gregory Humber of San Diego, CA

Megan Humber of San Diego, CA

A host of extended family and many dear friends.

The family will receive friends 6:30 pm, Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Morrison Hill Christian Church with a

Celebration of Life following at 7:00 pm, in the sanctuary with Denny Young presiding. She will be laid to rest

at Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made directly to the Louisville Zoo at Louisvillezoo.org. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.

