COVID-19 Update from Roane County Executive Ron Woody

Hello, this is Ron Woody, Roane County Executive, with a Tuesday, March 23rd 9:00 am update.

Any data used in this Press Release is based on March 22nd data.

We continue to receive good news related to Covid-19.

Our positivity rate yesterday was 2.17% with only one (1) positive of 46 test results. The County’s seven (7) day positivity rate is 4.5%.

We have only 57 active cases or 1% with 5,884 recovered cases.

There has been one (1) death added to our count from last week bringing our total to 97.

On the vaccination front:

 15.202 vaccinations have been given

 10,029 or 18.8% of Roane County’s population has had at least one (1) vaccine

 5,530 or 10.36% of Roane County is fully vaccinated

I’m one of the fully vaccinated Roane Countians receiving a Johnson and Johnson shot last week.

Here was my experience.

I went to vaccinefinder.org and clicked on Find Vaccines. Typed in my zip code within 10 miles. Eight (8) providers were reflected. The screen reflects if they had a vaccine in stock. I desired the Johnson and Johnson and Kroger had the Johnson and Johnson in stock or not. I then clicked on Kroger’s “Complete a Questionnaire.” I did have to go to the site two (2) times before I could get an appointment. I then went to Kroger at my appointment time and received my shot.

I did have some minor side effects of fatigue and a light headache.

Roane County, like most counties in the State, have migrated to additional phases of vaccination.

Since last week, we have gone from 1c to 2a, and now we are in 2b based on risk factors and from 65+ to 55+ based on age factors.

Tennessee continues to see increasing supplies of Covid-19 vaccines which is allowing the State to rapidly accelerate eligibility.

Some of our best news is that all Tennesseans 16 years of age and older will be eligible for the vaccine effective April 5th which is in 12 days.

Continue to stay healthy, and thanks for tuning in.

The County Mask Mandate expires in nine (9) days; however, the Tennessee Supreme Court still has the Courthouse under a mask mandate.

