UT President Randy Boyd to Deliver State of the University Address on Friday

For Immediate Release
March 22, 2021

KNOXVILLE – University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd will deliver his annual State of the University address virtually on Friday.
 
Boyd’s speech will be webcast beginning at 9 a.m. EDT/ 8 a.m. CDT. Campus leaders, UT System staff, elected officials, business leaders and members of the public are invited to watch.
 
Boyd’s remarks will highlight key accomplishments from the previous year, as well as outline initiatives that will help solidify UT’s greatest decade in history. 
 
This State of the University address is Boyd’s third since joining UT in November 2018.
 
The webcast will be available at https://tennessee.edu/state-of-ut/.  

