Shannon Rockford “Rocky” Bingham, Briceville

July 29, 1959 – March 13, 2021

Rocky Bingham, age 60 of Briceville, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Tennova North Hospital. Rocky loved the Lord. He loved life. He loved his family so much and especially loved spending time with his grandkids; they were his pride and joy. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He always had a smile on his face even through his toughest times and could always make others smile.

After his leg amputation, he would laugh and make jokes saying “You know I’m on my last leg.” He never let his sickness get him down. He always lit up the room with his bubbly personality. He loved kidding and joking with people. Rocky would pick a total stranger and tell them they dropped their pocket and they would look around, laugh, and say “You got me.” Rocky was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, and four-wheeling. He loved going to Windrock and riding the obstacle courses. His favorite thing to do was to work with his tractor.

Rocky was retired 12 years from Boeing Oak Ridge, where he made several suggestions to save the company money and won multiple awards. Rocky was retired 15 years from Premium Coal Company in Briceville, Tennessee, where he owned his own coal truck and was a diesel mechanic.

Rocky is preceded in death by his father Hurles Bingham, and his brother: James “Jimmy” Bingham.

Survivors:

Loving Wife of 13 Years: Barbara Bingham, who he loved and adored with all his heart

Mother Virginia Jolene Bingham

Son Blake Bingham and wife Brittany of Lake City, TN

Daughter BreOnna Bingham Scott and husband Brad of Knoxville, TN

Daughter Stacey McMurry and husband Derek of Corryton, TN

Daughter Ashley Whitworth and husband Rodney of Briceville, TN

Grandkids Avery Scott and Owen Scott

Dylan Knight

Devin McMurry

Anslee, Karlee, Dakota, and Montana Whitworth

Austin Moffett

Cassidy Shackelford

Sister Jill McNeely & Howard, whom was Rocky’s favorite Brother in Law

Nieces Kim Moran

Annie Jo McNeely

Nephews Jamie Bingham

Ben McNeely

Special Daughter & Son Daniel & Donna Taylor

Special Friend Mark Hill

“But they that wait upon the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.” – Isaiah 40:31

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, Tennessee.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Glenn Day and son Blake Bingham officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at 12:00 Noon at Hatmaker Funeral Home on Thursday, March 18, 2021 to go in procession to the Leach Cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee for a 12:30 PM graveside service.

