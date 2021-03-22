Sandra Kay Carter, Lenoir City

Ms. Sandra Kay Carter, age 53, a resident of Lenoir City, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2021 at the Parkwest Hospital, Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born June 8, 1967 in Fredericksburg, Virginia. She took pride in being a grandma. Her grandchildren were her world. She loved watching CMT and Western Movies. She was preceded in death by her father, Julian Madison; and brothers, Fred Madison and Luther Madison.
Survivors include:
Mother: Maxine Madison of King George, Virginia
Children: Kenneth Carter, Jr. of Lenoir City, Tennessee
Mable Carter & Partner, Dale Minter of Rockwood, Tennessee
Ashley Carter of King George, Virginia
Reggie & Danielle Carter of White Oak, Virginia
Johnathan Carter of King George, Virginia
Julieanna Carter of Lenoir City, Tennessee
She is survived by eighteen grandchildren.
Sister and brother-in-law, Joyce & Bobby Holmes; sister, Tammy Madison; and brother, Sunny Boy Madison and wife, Sheila and many other surviving siblings.
The family has chosen cremation. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Ms. Sandra Kay Carter.