Sandra Kay Carter, Lenoir City

Ms. Sandra Kay Carter, age 53, a resident of Lenoir City, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2021 at the Parkwest Hospital, Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born June 8, 1967 in Fredericksburg, Virginia. She took pride in being a grandma. Her grandchildren were her world. She loved watching CMT and Western Movies. She was preceded in death by her father, Julian Madison; and brothers, Fred Madison and Luther Madison.

Survivors include:

Mother: Maxine Madison of King George, Virginia

Children: Kenneth Carter, Jr. of Lenoir City, Tennessee

Mable Carter & Partner, Dale Minter of Rockwood, Tennessee

Ashley Carter of King George, Virginia

Reggie & Danielle Carter of White Oak, Virginia

Johnathan Carter of King George, Virginia

Julieanna Carter of Lenoir City, Tennessee

She is survived by eighteen grandchildren.

Sister and brother-in-law, Joyce & Bobby Holmes; sister, Tammy Madison; and brother, Sunny Boy Madison and wife, Sheila and many other surviving siblings.

The family has chosen cremation. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Ms. Sandra Kay Carter.

