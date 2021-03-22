Shirley Testement McGee, Harriman

Ms. Shirley Testement McGee, age 83 of Harriman, passed away March 22, 2021 at Signature Health Care in Rockwood. She worked and retired from Sears in Harriman after many years. Shirley was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents: George Testament Sr & Ella Collins Testament.

Brother: George Testament Jr and James Testament.

She is survived by her son: Bill McGee.

Brother & sister-in-law: Tom & Elsie Testament.

Two sisters: Peggy Testement Langer and Betty Testement Dyer.

Two grandchildren: Daniel & wife Brandy McGee, and Erin McGee Miller & husband Doug.

Four great grandchildren: Norah and Miles McGee, and Weston and Wade Miller all of Knoxville.

And many niece, nephews and friends.

The family will meet Thursday March 25, 2021 at 2:00 PM in Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood for graveside services. Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, honored to be serving the McGee family.

