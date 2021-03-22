March 23rd is Tennessee Ag Day

To highlight the state’s number one industry, Gov. Bill Lee has proclaimed March 23 as Tennessee Ag Day. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture invites citizens to join them in celebrating agriculture and forestry businesses and workers. This special day is set aside to help people understand how food and fiber are produced and the role farmers and foresters play in providing safe, abundant, and affordable products.

Agriculture industry partners statewide will celebrate Ag Day with online events, physically distant celebrations, and outdoor activities. To help cultivate the next generation of farmers and foresters, universities and K-12 schools will have a chance to promote the vast opportunities ag-related careers offer.

Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “For many Tennesseans, Ag Day is every day,” “Families across the state work hard to make sure we have a dependable food supply and premium lumber products. This is the second Ag Day during the COVID-19 pandemic and that environment spotlights the critical work and economic impact of the agriculture industry.”

Virtual Ag Day on the Hill is the following day, Wed., March 24. Lawmakers in the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee will hear from a group of speakers that have a diverse history in the agriculture industry. The public can tune into this virtual event live at 2 p.m. CDT with the Tennessee General Assembly.

The National Ag Day theme is Food Brings Everyone to the Table. Whether families get their food from the farm, farmers market, or grocery store, meals are the perfect time to reflect on where quality food comes from and how purchases support local communities.

