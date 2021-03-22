NEWS RELEASE: UT-Battelle Development Corporation contributes $500,000 to City for proposed airport project

Brad Jones 12 hours ago News Leave a comment 3 Views

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (March 22, 2021) – The City of Oak Ridge received a $500,000 contribution from the UT-Battelle Development Corporation (UTBDC) to assist with the planned airport project at East Tennessee Technology Park.
The intent of the contribution is to provide funding to secure state and/or federal grants that require local matching dollars. Dr. Thomas Zacharia, president and CEO of UT-Battelle and director of Oak Ridge National Laboratory, and Jeff Smith, president of UTBDC, presented the contribution to Oak Ridge City Council at its March 8 meeting.

At the City Council meeting, Oak Ridge Mayor Warren Gooch shared his appreciation for the contribution: “I’d like to express sincere thanks to Oak Ridge National Laboratory, its collective commitment to the best interest and promotion of our City, and particularly to Dr. Zacharia and Mr. Smith, for their personal involvement and commitment to our City. This contribution toward the airport can certainly be a true incentive and motivator and help us move toward the finish line.”If the airport project doesn’t move forward, the funds will be returned to UTBDC.

“The City hopes this will create more national infrastructure opportunities for the City to get this project completed and the overall matching funds will be used to make this project happen,” said Oak Ridge City Manager Dr. Mark Watson.

“We appreciate all of the help and support Smith and Dr. Zacharia have given the City and this planned airport project, and we look forward to seeing it through.” The airport project discussion is now ongoing and centered in the Oak Ridge City Manager’s Office.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

March 23rd is Tennessee Ag Day

To highlight the state’s number one industry, Gov. Bill Lee has proclaimed March 23 as …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: