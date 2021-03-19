Merna Wallace Crawhorn, Knoxville

Merna Wallace Crawhorn was born on June 8, 1956, in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was the youngest of four children born to Ed and Wanda Wallace. Merna lost her courageous, two-year battle with cancer on Sunday, March 14, 2021.

She is survived by her beloved husband of over 40 years, Jim; children Megan (Adam) and Adam (Jessica); her mother, Wanda, and older brother, Jim Ed Wallace (Sharon); special nephew Michael Ensley (Marie); and loyal dog, Cali.

Merna left a lasting impression on the community through her teaching of elementary students in various Anderson County schools for over 30 years. During her retirement she loved being on Norris Lake, tending her yard of flowers, and traveling. Merna had a strong love for her family and friends who she considered family. She was a true shining light to everyone she met.

Per Merna’s wishes, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity that was very near and dear to Merna, MAW’s Cause. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

holleygamble.com

