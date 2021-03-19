Oak Ridge defeats Siegel to move to Semifinals

Brad Jones 4 seconds ago Featured, Sports Leave a comment 1 Views

Basketball is considered to be a game of runs, well Oak Ridge survived an 8-0 run late in the 4th Quarter that cut their lead to 1 point, to go on a 3:01 – 10-0 run of their own to win over Siegel 68-57 last night in Murfreesboro.

Oak Ridge raced out to an early 22-10 lead in the first 5 minutes of the game, but over the next 8 minutes only scored 4 points to be down 1, 27-26.  The game was tied at 30 at the half.

In the 3rd quarter saw both teams score 14 points, which led to the showdown in the 4th tied at 44.

The Wildcats were led in scoring by Jonathan Milloway with 20 points, Jonathan Stewart added 16, while Jeremy Miller added 13 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals.

The Wildcats will play tournament favorite Houston tonight at 9:30pm ET.  You can listen to David Clary on 92.7 FM or on Prepradio.com.  You can watch the game on the NFHSnetwork.com, but there is a charge of $10.99 for a 1-month subscription which can be cancelled at any time.

Houston has 3 starters that have committed to D-1 schools, and their starting lineup consists of a 6’4” point guard, two 6’8” guards, a 6’9” forward and a 6’10” center. 

The winner of that game will play for the state championship tomorrow (Saturday) at 6pm Eastern Time.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Anderson County Commission moves forward with amending fireworks act

Reprinted from the Norris Bulletin – 3/18/21. Written by Josh Anderson, District 3 Commissioner [email protected]

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: