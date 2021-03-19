Oak Ridge defeats Siegel to move to Semifinals

Basketball is considered to be a game of runs, well Oak Ridge survived an 8-0 run late in the 4th Quarter that cut their lead to 1 point, to go on a 3:01 – 10-0 run of their own to win over Siegel 68-57 last night in Murfreesboro.

Oak Ridge raced out to an early 22-10 lead in the first 5 minutes of the game, but over the next 8 minutes only scored 4 points to be down 1, 27-26. The game was tied at 30 at the half.

In the 3rd quarter saw both teams score 14 points, which led to the showdown in the 4th tied at 44.

The Wildcats were led in scoring by Jonathan Milloway with 20 points, Jonathan Stewart added 16, while Jeremy Miller added 13 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals.

The Wildcats will play tournament favorite Houston tonight at 9:30pm ET. You can listen to David Clary on 92.7 FM or on Prepradio.com. You can watch the game on the NFHSnetwork.com, but there is a charge of $10.99 for a 1-month subscription which can be cancelled at any time.

Houston has 3 starters that have committed to D-1 schools, and their starting lineup consists of a 6’4” point guard, two 6’8” guards, a 6’9” forward and a 6’10” center.

The winner of that game will play for the state championship tomorrow (Saturday) at 6pm Eastern Time.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

