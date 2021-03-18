Several Cars Damaged as Rocks Thrown on Gallahar Road this morning THP Investigating

Dudley Evans

Several cars were damaged as rocks were thrown at them on Gallahar road this morning. We spoke with Kingston Police Chief Jim Washum via text earlier today and he said the THP was called in to take reports and will be investigating the incident. We have reached out to them and so far have not received word on how many cars were struck.

