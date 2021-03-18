James Reed, Clinton

James Reed, age 69, of Clinton, TN passed away peacefully at his home with his wife, Sharon by his side on Tuesday, March 16 th, 2021. He had fought a very courageous 2 year battle with lung cancer. James was the only son of the late James L. Reed II and late Bobbie “Jolene” Reed. He was born September 22, 2051 and a graduate of Clinton High School, Class of 1970. After graduation he enlisted in the USAF and served until 1974. He did one tour in Vietnam that he was always very proud about. After returning home he eventually became an employee for the City of Clinton, at the Recreation Department, for the next 38 years until retirement in 2016. James marries his wife of 31 years, Sharon Kay Martin-Reed, on June 7, 1989. He became a father on December 23, 1991 to a son, James “Tyler” Reed. Other than his family he enjoyed doing yardwork and spending time with his animals.

Preceded in death by his parents and many aunts and uncles. Survived by wife and son, along with his sister, Linda Reed of Clinton. Per Jim’s request there will be no service at this time.  He will be cremated and ashes to return home to his beloved woods. Later along with Sharon’s  ashes, they will be placed in the water surrounding Loyston Point at a Sunset Ceremony. In lieu of flowers or gifts, in his memory, we would like to suggest a monetary donation to the little Ponderosa Zoo in Clinton, 629 Granite Road Clinton, TN 37716. www.holleygamble.com

Maxine Russell Moore, Harriman

Maxine Russell Moore age98, of Harriman, joined a host of family and friends singing with the angels on March 14, 2021, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.  She was a devoted loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother to everyone she came into contact with, No one ever left without love, food, and care.  Maxine was preceded in death by her husband John Moore, daughter Kathy Moore, sons Bobby Joe and Danny Moore, grandsons Matthew and Keifer Moore  Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Shelbey and husband Reggie Casaus, son’s , Thurman and wife Ellie Moore, Noland and wife Jeannie Moore, Dean and wife Robin Moore, Ralph Moore, Lonnie and wife Tammy Moore, Darrel Moore, Doug Moore, Curt and wife Kelly Moore, and Lee and Sheryl Moore, 19 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren  Funeral 1:00 pm Friday, March 19, 2021 at the Kyker Funeral Home with Rev. Reggie Casaus officiating. Burial in Ollis Cemetery.  The family will receive friends from 12 Noon until 1pm Friday at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman.  www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

