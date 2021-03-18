An explosion at PSC Metals resulted in one injury this morning. Around 10am there was some kind of explosion according to a spokeswoman for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms. She says they are working to determine the cause of the blast. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Bomb
and Explosives unit along with the TBI also responded to the scene. The subject hurt was transported from to UT Medical Center for treatment. Their identity has not been released. The Roane County Sheriff’s Office established a perimeter around the business as authorities examined the scene for evidence to determine the cause of the explosion. We will have more when it is available.
Explosion in Harriman at PSC Metals
