Kingston Advances to Final 4 after 75-64 Overtime Win Over Community

Trailing by 10 to start the 4th Quarter (47-37), the Kingston Yellow Jackets hopes were looking slim. In fact, the Jackets trailed by as many as 13 before making a move. The Jackets would outscore the Community Vikings 23-13 in the 4th Quarter. However, it took a late put back by Community to force Overtime tied at 60.

The Overtime period though was all Kingston as they outscored Community 15-4 to take the win and move into the State Semi-finals tomorrow against, the winner of Jackson South Side and Howard.

This game was called close, as there were 52 fouls called between each team. The biggest foul that put doubt into the hopes of a Kingston comeback was when Harper Neal of Kingston picked up his 5th foul on a charge call with 1:21 to go in regulation and Kingston with a slim 1-point lead, 57-56.

In fact, Community led in this game for a total of 28 minutes and 34 seconds. Kingston led for only 5 minutes the entire game, and three and half of those were the overtime period.

Kingston was led in scoring by Colby Raymer who had 21 points and 7 rebounds, who scored only 4 points in the 1st half due to foul trouble. He was 12-of-16 from the Free-throw line. Harper Neal added 15 points and 5 rebounds. Bryson Boles had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. However, Boles scored all 11 in the first half.

Kingston improves to 27-5 on the season, while Community is now 23-8.

Kingston will play the winner of Jackson South Side and Howard tomorrow at 5pm ET.

Score 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th TOT KINGSTON 13 15 9 23 15 75 COMM 16 19 12 13 4 64

KINGSTON led for 5:00. COMM led for 28:34.

Game was tied for 2:26.

Times tied: 4 Lead Changes: 6

