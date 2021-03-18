Norris Watershed clean-up March 27th

Reprinted from the Norris Bulletin – March 18, 2021

On Saturday, March 27, the annual Watershed Cleanup will take place. Volunteers will meet at 9:00 Saturday morning at the Pump House on Lower Clear Creek Road where supplies and assignments will be distributed following a short opening. The volunteers will then disperse to the various public areas in and around the Watershed, mostly picking up and bagging litter. Following the work, a pizza lunch will be provided for all participants at the Lion’s Club Pavilion.

The Watershed is a publicly owned, 2300 acre parcel of mostly forested land which lays within the City of Norris. It exists for public recreation, for forest management, and for protecting our water quality. The land was initially acquired by TVA in 1933 as part of the Norris Dam project, and beginning in the mid-1950’s, was turned over to the City of Norris. The Watershed is a financially self-sustaining operation through revenues derived from cell tower leasing, annual deer hunts, rifle range fees, and occasional timber sales. The Watershed operation is overseen by the City Watershed Board.

A major cleanup is held each spring using volunteers, and especially the members of local Scout

Troop 73. Together the Scout Troop and members of the public contribute nearly 100 hours in the effort to keep the Watershed litter-free and enjoyable by the hikers, bikers, horseback riders, bird watches, and others who enjoy the natural beauty of this special place. Community volunteers are needed and welcome to participate in the cleanup project. Anyone interested can just show up at the pump house on Saturday, wearing clothes appropriate for the work, sturdy shoes, etc. Supplies will be provided.

