Anderson County Commission moves forward with amending fireworks act

Brad Jones

Reprinted from the Norris Bulletin – 3/18/21. Written by Josh Anderson, District 3 Commissioner [email protected]

The County Commission took up an item on Monday and passed a resolution to amend the county’s 1947 private act regarding fireworks.

The 74-year-old act was considerably more restrictive than state laws governing fireworks, and prohibited individuals from not only shooting, selling or manufacturing fireworks, but from owning, possessing, or storing fireworks in Anderson County. Simple possession of fireworks in Anderson County is punishable by as much as a year in jail, though there is no record of a case ever being prosecuted.

The history of not enforcing the law, as well as a desire to help volunteer fire departments find alternative fundraising sources prompted the effort to amend the act. The changes to the act include allowing individuals to possess and store fireworks 365 days a year in Anderson County, but only permits the sale and use of fireworks twice a year: June 20th – July 5th and December 10th – January 2nd. County noise ordinances would still apply during those periods.

Because the proposed changes require amending a private act of the state legislature, a 2/3 majority was required by commission to pass the proposed changes forward, and another 2/3 majority will be required to implement it once it comes back from Nashville.

Commission passed the amendment resolution by a 13-3 vote, with some commissioners expressing concerns that municipalities were not notified of the proposed changes ahead of time. However, as the county law director Jay Yeager indicated, municipalities can pass their own ordinances to restrict the sale or use of fireworks within their boundaries above what the county permits.

Part of the initial discussion around this issue when it was originally taken up by the Legislative committee was to grant a monopoly on sales during the two limited periods sales of fireworks would be allowed to either non-profits only, or specifically Fire Departments.

Washington County, TN currently has a similar system in place, but it was decided there may be legal challenges to excluding certain groups or businesses from selling during the allowed times. However, commission can earmark the county portion of any business licenses and permit sales to the volunteer fire departments. They can also create and add additional permitting specifically designed for the benefit of the fire departments.

Budget hearing scheduled

County Commission will also be holding its first budget hearing of the year this Thursday, March 18th at 4 p.m. in room 312 of the courthouse. Interested citizens can also view and participate in the proceedings using the following link:

https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/617225269

You can also join by phone: 1 (872) 240-3412 Access code: 617225269

