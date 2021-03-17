New Senior Center for Roane County Discussed at Harriman Council Meeting

Brad Jones

Roane County may soon have a Senior Center after this was brought to the attention to those who attended the Harriman City Council meeting last night. Mayor Wayne Best said in the meeting that the city is hopeful to enter into a lease agreement with Mid -East Community program, to allow them to lease the former Harriman Police Department Building in South Harriman. Details of the lease won’t be made public until next month when the council will get a chance to ok the lease. Mayor Best stated Mid-East would move their offices there and also are interested in using the rest of the building for a senior center for the county.

