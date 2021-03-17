Charlotte Ledford, Clinton

Charlotte Ledford, age 53 of Clinton passed away at Methodist Medical Center on March 10, 2021. She was born October 16, 1968 in Gulfport, Mississippi to the late Robert and Wanda Pitts. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her sister, Janet Webber and niece, Casey Phillips.

She is survived by husband, Allen Ledford of Clinton; daughter, Christy Ledford of Clinton; grandsons, Marcus Hutchinson of Clinton; sister, Barbara Smith of Rocky Top; several nieces and nephews.

The family will have a Celebration of Life service held at a later date. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

