William MacDermott, Huddleston, VA

William MacDermott, age 77 of Huddleston, Virginia passed away at his residence on Friday, March 12, 2021. William was a veteran of the United States Navy and was born February 12, 1944. Throughout his life he loved writing music, motorcycle riding but most of all building Hot Rod cars and drag racing. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ronnie Smith; sisters, Carolyn, Barbara, & Naomi; granddaughter, Sabrina MacDermott.

He is survived by his sons, William T. & wife Kimberly Irene MacDermott of Harriman and Jerry W. MacDermott of Oliver Springs; grandchildren, Thomas MacDermott, Venitta Tipton, Jerry MacDermott Jr., Joseph MacDermott, & Hunter MacDermott; great grandchildren, Noah Smith, Sophia MacDermott, Jeremiah MacDermott, Jaylee MacDermott, Jayden MacDermott; 3 expected great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 12:00-2:00 pm, Friday, March 19, 2021 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His graveside service will follow at Taylors Chapel Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

holleygamble.com

