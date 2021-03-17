Plenty of Emergency Calls Today in Roane County

Brad Jones 2 seconds ago Featured, News Leave a comment 1 Views

A couple of traffic accidents today were ran by emergency units and law enforcement.

Just after 8 am today a two car crash happened at the intersection of Rockridge Road and Hwy. 61 north of Harriman. Three persons including two children, we have been told, were possibly injured in that wreck. We are awaiting the report from The THP, which normally takes a day or two.

Around 12:30pm a two vehicle accident happened on Interstate 40 eastbound near the 343 mile marker involving a pick-up truck and a tractor trailer. The smaller truck was on it’s side and the driver was out of the truck when units arrived. No serious injuries in that accident but traffic during a round of showers was slowed there as the wreck was actually inside a construction zone so the shoulders were closed down making traffic crawl by the accident.

A single vehicle accident was reported this afternoon in the area of Poplar Springs Road east of Kingston around 1:30 pm. The 911 report stated the vehicle was in a ditch and the driver was unresponsive.

And then eastbound traffic on I-40 was congested again around 2:15pm when a truck hauling three cars crashed into the barrier cable at mile marker 356. There were no injuries.

One man in his mid 40’s needed first responders and an ambulance at the entrance to The Kingston Water Plant on Hwy 58 today. The call just after noon stated he was having chest pains and needed medical attention.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

TVA to Lower Melton Hill Water Levels

TVA has announced that it will temporarily lower the Melton Hill Reservoir’s water levels by …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: