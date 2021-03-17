Plenty of Emergency Calls Today in Roane County

A couple of traffic accidents today were ran by emergency units and law enforcement.

Just after 8 am today a two car crash happened at the intersection of Rockridge Road and Hwy. 61 north of Harriman. Three persons including two children, we have been told, were possibly injured in that wreck. We are awaiting the report from The THP, which normally takes a day or two.

Around 12:30pm a two vehicle accident happened on Interstate 40 eastbound near the 343 mile marker involving a pick-up truck and a tractor trailer. The smaller truck was on it’s side and the driver was out of the truck when units arrived. No serious injuries in that accident but traffic during a round of showers was slowed there as the wreck was actually inside a construction zone so the shoulders were closed down making traffic crawl by the accident.

A single vehicle accident was reported this afternoon in the area of Poplar Springs Road east of Kingston around 1:30 pm. The 911 report stated the vehicle was in a ditch and the driver was unresponsive.

And then eastbound traffic on I-40 was congested again around 2:15pm when a truck hauling three cars crashed into the barrier cable at mile marker 356. There were no injuries.

One man in his mid 40’s needed first responders and an ambulance at the entrance to The Kingston Water Plant on Hwy 58 today. The call just after noon stated he was having chest pains and needed medical attention.

