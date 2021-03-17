Drug Raid on a Harriman Motel Room occurred earlier today

Several Law enforcement units were seen this morning around 9am at The Caney Creek Motel near The Cracker Barrel in South Harriman. Sheriffs Department officials and some Harriman Police were there. Roane Sheriff Jack Stockton told us via text that it was for an apparent illegal drug use. All the details have not been released at this time and we are awaiting that information and will pass it along to you as soon as we get it.

