Carter Defeats Clinton in a Mid-day Game Today

(Strawberry Plains, TN. March 17, 2021) The Clinton Dragons Varsity fought back after falling down by seven runs in the third inning. The comeback fell just short though, in a 9-8 defeat to Carter on Wednesday. Ethan Tinker, Blake Lowe, Connor Moody, and Alex Saltkill picked up RBIs to lead the rally.

The Dragons fell behind early in the loss. Carter scored on a single by Cade Ramsey, a double by Briley Larue, and a single by Eli Painter in the first inning.

Carter fired up the offense in the first inning, when Blake Shelton singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run.

George Davis took the win for Carter. The pitcher went three and a third innings, allowing two runs on zero hits and striking out seven. #23 threw three and two-thirds innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Mac Lowe took the loss for Clinton Dragons Varsity. Lowe went five and a third innings, allowing eight runs on 14 hits, striking out four and walking one.

Clinton saw the ball well today, racking up nine hits in the game. Tinker, James Cloud, and Lowe each collected multiple hits for Clinton. Lowe, Cloud, and Tinker each collected two hits to lead the Dragons.

Carter scattered 14 hits in the game. Joshua Smith, Painter, Davis, Jackson Steele, Shelton, and Colby Reynolds all collected multiple hits for Carter.

