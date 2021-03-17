Carter Defeats Clinton in a Mid-day Game Today

Brad Jones 2 seconds ago Sports Leave a comment 1 Views


1234567RH
CLNT0002222893
CRTR511101X9141

(Strawberry Plains, TN. March 17, 2021) The Clinton Dragons Varsity fought back after falling down by seven runs in the third inning. The comeback fell just short though, in a 9-8 defeat to Carter on Wednesday.  Ethan TinkerBlake LoweConnor Moody, and Alex Saltkill picked up RBIs to lead the rally.

The Dragons fell behind early in the loss. Carter scored on a single by Cade Ramsey, a double by Briley Larue, and a single by Eli Painter in the first inning.

Carter fired up the offense in the first inning, when Blake Shelton singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run.

George Davis took the win for Carter. The pitcher went three and a third innings, allowing two runs on zero hits and striking out seven. #23 threw three and two-thirds innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Mac Lowe took the loss for Clinton Dragons VarsityLowe went five and a third innings, allowing eight runs on 14 hits, striking out four and walking one.

Clinton saw the ball well today, racking up nine hits in the game. TinkerJames Cloud, and Lowe each collected multiple hits for ClintonLoweCloud, and Tinker each collected two hits to lead the Dragons.

Carter scattered 14 hits in the game. Joshua SmithPainterDavisJackson SteeleShelton, and Colby Reynolds all collected multiple hits for Carter.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

City of Oak Ridge Spring Softball Registration Opens March 1

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (March 1, 2021) – Team registration for the City of Oak Ridge …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: