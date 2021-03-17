TVA to Lower Melton Hill Water Levels

TVA has announced that it will temporarily lower the Melton Hill Reservoir’s water levels by two to four feet to help property owners with their annual spring-cleaning activities. From March 20th through March 28th, TVA will hold the reservoir between 790 and 792 feet to accommodate dock repairs, shoreline stabilization and litter pick up. TVA will return the reservoir to its normal winter elevation of 794 feet by April 1st, according to the utility’s website.

TVA reminds everyone to be flexible as the drawdown targets and dates are subject to change due to how much rain Mother Nature may bring. For safety, do not leave equipment along the shoreline because water levels may rise overnight.

If you plan on adding a dock or doing any shoreline stabilization along the reservoir, contact TVA to find out more about the necessary permits.

Information on the river system and specific reservoirs is available on TVA’s Website and on TVA’s free Lake Info App for the iPad, iPhone and Android devices.

