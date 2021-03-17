TVA to Lower Melton Hill Water Levels

Brad Jones 12 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 4 Views

TVA has announced that it will temporarily lower the Melton Hill Reservoir’s water levels by two to four feet to help property owners with their annual spring-cleaning activities. From March 20th through March 28th, TVA will hold the reservoir between 790 and 792 feet to accommodate dock repairs, shoreline stabilization and litter pick up. TVA will return the reservoir to its normal winter elevation of 794 feet by April 1st, according to the utility’s website.

TVA reminds everyone to be flexible as the drawdown targets and dates are subject to change due to how much rain Mother Nature may bring. For safety, do not leave equipment along the shoreline because water levels may rise overnight.

If you plan on adding a dock or doing any shoreline stabilization along the reservoir, contact TVA to find out more about the necessary permits.

Information on the river system and specific reservoirs is available on TVA’s Website and on TVA’s free Lake Info App for the iPad, iPhone and Android devices.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Citywide Household Trash Pickup to Begin April 5

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (March 17, 2021) – The citywide household trash pickup program will begin …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: