Johana Kay (Jo) Wilson, Loudon

Johana Kay (Jo) Wilson, age 63 of Loudon passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021. She was a Christian and loved the Lord. She and her brothers, Tony and Danny loved to sing together and many years ago traveled with a large choir to Jamaica on a singing tour.

She loved her family including her precious grandchildren. She enjoyed playing bingo and the lottery. She was a very special lady who was loved by so many.

Johana was preceded in death by her parents, Hershel William and Maxine Wilson.

She is survived by her children, Donna Walker of Loudon and Michael Wilson of Gatlinburg;

Grandchildren, Bryan Walker, Michael, Mason, and Miles Wilson;

Sisters, Donna Larabee and Michelle Zachary, both of Harriman;

Brothers, Danny (Sally) Wilson of Alamedia, CA,

Tony Wilson and fiancé, Adreana of San Antonio, TX and Robert (Cindy) Wilson of Knoxville;

Her beloved dog, Hershey;

And a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members and good friends;

The family would like to offer a special thanks to Nurse Pat at River Grove Health and Rehab Center in Loudon for the wonderful care he gave to Jo during her stay there.

Cremation was chosen with no services being planned.

To leave a note for Jo’s family or to share a memory, please sign the online guest book at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

