Sandra Kay Justice, Harriman

Sandra Kay Justice, age 65 of Harriman passed away suddenly at her home on Saturday 13, 2021. She was a loving mother, grandmother and a great friend to many. She loved fishing and camping, spending time with her family and enjoyed her pepsi, cigarettes and watching tv.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Doyle Herbert and Beulah Marcella Justice.

Sisters, Martha Jean (Susie) Justice and Donna Cheryl Justice;

Former husband, Michael Redmon and beloved dog, “Sheba-Girl”.

Survived by her daughter, LaTasha Love and husband, Gary;

Grandchildren, Jacob Justice, Conner and Noah Love, and Josh Walker;

Sisters, Carolyn Adkisson and Angela Justice;

Brother, Robert Justice and wife, Sheila;

Special friends, Beryle, Jean and Carolyn of Michigan;

And a host of nieces, nephew, cousins, and other family members and friends.

Cremation was chosen with no services planned at this time.

To leave a note for Sandra’s family or to share a memory, please sign the online guest book at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

