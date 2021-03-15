Homeless Coalition will not open in drop-in resource center in Clinton

Officials with the Tennessee Valley Coalition for the Homeless announced on WYSH’s “Ask Your Neighbor” program that, due to a number of factors, they will not be opening a drop-in resource center in South Clinton as they had previously announced.

Outgoing TVCH CEO Julie McGorty–whose last day is today–told WYSH’s Ron Meredith that someone has come in and paid off the lease on the building on Clinch Avenue, and paid the coalition $8000 to “not open.” Additionally, the building is about to lose its parking lot as a TDOT easement is set to expire. Last Thursday night, someone cut a gas line to the building’s HVAC unit, causing a fire that destroyed the unit, and Coalition members say that the smell of gas is still in the air, strong enough that they have not been able to get back into the building to clean it before they vacate the premises.

That incident remains under investigation.

Staff members have also reported being “doxxed,” meaning that their personal information has been disseminated via the internet, and several have reported receiving threatening phone calls, some with threats of physical violence.

McGorty says, though, that while they will not be locating the drop-in resource center within the Clinton city limits, the Coalition will open a resource center somewhere in Anderson County and are currently looking for a suitable alternative. McGorty did admit that there was some confusion on her part, as she is relatively new to the area, and was unaware there were both a county and a city mayor, leading to support from the county and objections from the city, which says it only learned of the Coalition’s plan a couple of weeks ago.

Chris Taylor will assume the role of CEO next week.

We will continue to follow this for you here on BBB TV-12 and WYSH.

Anyone who would like to donate should reach out to TVCH by visiting their website at www.tvchomeless.org or the Coalition’s Facebook page.

