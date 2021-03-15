Homeless Coalition will not open in drop-in resource center in Clinton

Brad Jones 4 seconds ago Featured, News Leave a comment 1 Views

Officials with the Tennessee Valley Coalition for the Homeless announced on WYSH’s “Ask Your Neighbor” program that, due to a number of factors, they will not be opening a drop-in resource center in South Clinton as they had previously announced.

Outgoing TVCH CEO Julie McGorty–whose last day is today–told WYSH’s Ron Meredith that someone has come in and paid off the lease on the building on Clinch Avenue, and paid the coalition $8000 to “not open.” Additionally, the building is about to lose its parking lot as a TDOT easement is set to expire. Last Thursday night, someone cut a gas line to the building’s HVAC unit, causing a fire that destroyed the unit, and Coalition members say that the smell of gas is still in the air, strong enough that they have not been able to get back into the building to clean it before they vacate the premises.

That incident remains under investigation.

Staff members have also reported being “doxxed,” meaning that their personal information has been disseminated via the internet, and several have reported receiving threatening phone calls, some with threats of physical violence.

McGorty says, though, that while they will not be locating the drop-in resource center within the Clinton city limits, the Coalition will open a resource center somewhere in Anderson County and are currently looking for a suitable alternative. McGorty did admit that there was some confusion on her part, as she is relatively new to the area, and was unaware there were both a county and a city mayor, leading to support from the county and objections from the city, which says it only learned of the Coalition’s plan a couple of weeks ago.

Chris Taylor will assume the role of CEO next week.

We will continue to follow this for you here on BBB TV-12 and WYSH.

Anyone who would like to donate should reach out to TVCH by visiting their website at www.tvchomeless.org or the Coalition’s Facebook page.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

ADFAC launches new spring fundraiser

It’s no yolk – you could win a bunch of cash AND support ADFAC’s work …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: