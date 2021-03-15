AC schools will learn virtually on March 26th

On Friday, March 26th, all students in the Anderson County schools system will have a virtual learning day. School buildings will be closed that day to students, but teachers and staff will still be working. Students will be receiving instructions in their classes on Thursday, March. 25th need to work on during their virtual day.

The reason for this one day transition to virtual learning is to allow teachers and other staff members who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine a couple of weeks ago, to receive their second dose. All classes will return to normal on Monday, March 29th 2021.

