Shenna Idles, Rocky Top

Shenna Idles, age 37 of Rocky Top, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at her home. She was born on June 12th, 1983 in LaFollette Tennessee, the daughter of Jackie Ray Hankins and Cathy Carlene Lawson. She married her best friend James Thomas Idles on April 4th, 2009.

Shenna is preceded in death by her brother, Michael Todd Patterson; her father, Jackie Ray Hankins; and grandmother, Willow Dean Tucker.

She is survived by her loving husband, four daughters, one son, one grand daughter and one brother. Husband, James Thomas Idles; daughters, Haley Siler (Husband, Timothy Siler), Lacey Disney, Briley Idles, and Lakeley Idles; son, Jayden Rains; grand-daughter, Macy Ann Siler; brother, Eric Patterson (wife Heather Patterson). Nieces, Alisha Patterson and Alyssa Tucker. Nephews, Leeland Patterson, Caden Idles, Blayze Idles, and Emerson Idles. Special parents, Ernie and Jackie Ciuffini, and Mike Prosise. Special brothers, Jesse Ciuffini, Phillip Sexton, Bryant Idles, and Michael Idles. Shenna always had a house full of kids, not all hers by blood but by choice, and they all called her mom. She loved her animals; dogs, Gracie, Charlie, and Berry; five cats, and one grand dog Cooper. Her favorite place to be was at the beach, sitting on the sand finding sharks teeth. Her whole world was her girls, grand-daughter, and her family. She will be missed by so many people. She was loved so very much.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 from 12-2pm with the funeral service to follow at 2pm with Pastor Jason Goans officiating. Her graveside service will be at Circle Cemetery following the funeral service.

