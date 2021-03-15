Man Wanted for Aggravated Assault in Roane County Arrested in Monterey

Monterey officers were dispatched Saturday night (March 13, 2021) to the area of Interstate 40 to watch for a gray Infinity that had been involved in an aggravated assault in Roane County. The altercation had resulted in the suspect firing a weapon at semi-truck and striking the door of the semi-truck while the driver was still driving down the interstate.

Monterey police spotted the vehicle around the 301 exit. Officers initiated a traffic stop and the driver, 29-year-old Xavier Waters of Nashville, refused to stop. A pursuit started travelling westbound where the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department joined in.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol deployed spike strips in Cookeville and were successful in flattening two tires on the vehicle. The pursuit continued to Baxter where Waters got off the interstate at exit 280. Waters lost control of the vehicle as it turned onto Highway 56. He got out and ran on foot into Love’s Truck Stop. The building was evacuated. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department deployed their K-9’s to aid in the search. Waters was located hiding inside the freezer area of McDonald’s in the truck stop.

Waters was taken into custody with no further incident. There were no injuries to any officers or suspect.

Waters was charged with evading, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless endangerment, and driving on a revoked driver’s license. He was also charged in Roane County for aggravated assault.

Waters also had warrants out of Knox County for felony aggravated assault with a handgun, felony kidnapping, felony aggravated burglary, domestic assault, and theft.

The Monterey Police Department wishes to thank the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, Baxter Police Department, Cookeville Police Department, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol for the assistance in taking Waters into custody.

