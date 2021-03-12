Gospel Singing at The Rockwood Event Center – March 20

Dudley Evans is inviting everyone to come to his event at The Rockwood Event Center Saturday, March 20th, starting at 5:30pm. Evans says the line-up of singers scheduled include The Heartland Quartet, Believers Voice, The Carters, Fortress and many others. A special re-uniting of Victorious will also be a part of the evenings events. Several selections of old time hymns from the Red Book Hymnal will also be featured with many musicians playing the music for that part of the program. Evans also said that a special time of remembrance of those who have passed away due to COVID-19 will also take place. Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy a night of singing and fellowship. If you feel comfortable with wearing a mask no problem as CDC Guidelines will be recognized but come as you are. Doors open at 4:30 and there is no admission but a love offering will be taken up to offset costs for the event. Refreshments will be available as well. Make plans for this wonderful night of music and fellowship at The Rockwood Event Center/Museum in downtown Rockwood. Call Dudley Evans for more details at 865-315-0505.

