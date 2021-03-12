Jennifer Kylah Newport, Harriman

Jennifer Kylah Newport, age 31, a resident of Harriman, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Harriman, Tennessee. She was born July 30, 1989 in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was a great cook and aspired of becoming a professional chef. Jennifer loved the outdoors and loved spending time with her niece Emily, especially playing softball with her. Jennifer was preceded in death by her father, “Hobie” Newport; mother, Rebecca Newport; and aunt, Lisa Hall.

Survivors include:

Wife: Angel Newport of Harriman, TN

Niece: Emily Brimley of Harriman, TN

Nephew: Noah

Best Friends: Nakora Beard

Sierra Beard

The family will receive friends Saturday, March 13, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. Private interment will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made C/O Evans Mortuary for funeral expenses. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Jennifer Kylah Newport.

