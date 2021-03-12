ADFAC launches new spring fundraiser

Brad Jones 1 day ago

It’s no yolk – you could win a bunch of cash AND support ADFAC’s work in the community!

The ADFAC Egg Spectacular launched earlier this week, and
aach $5 “egg” is a raffle ticket that provides one chance to win a prize/prizes (you will not receive a physical egg).

The Grand Prize Winner will receive 50% of the net ticket sales. Two runners-up will receive non-cash prizes (TBD). The raffle drawing will occur on 4/10/21 at 5:00 PM via YouTube.

Purchase $5 egg tickets today through 

There’s no limit to how many you can purchase, and proceeds will directly support ADFAC and the services it provides.

