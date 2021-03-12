Gladys Elkins, Clinton

Gladys Elkins, age 91 of Clinton passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at her residence. Gladys was born November 8, 1929 in Clinton, Tennessee to the late Alonzo and Mary Shoopman. She was a lifetime member of Clinton First Baptist Church and will be remembered as a loving mother to all her family. Gladys family will miss her phone calls notifying them of any traffic updates, upcoming weather and weather conditions, and calling to see they made it home safe. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her son, Barry Elkins; sisters, Virginia Hill and Lorene Davis; brother, Carl Shoopman.

She was survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Ray Elkins of Clinton; daughter, Joni Gannon & husband Rich of Knoxville; grandson, Clay Gannon of Knoxville; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and many dear lifelong friends.

The family would like to thank the amazing team of caregivers during the last 6 months!

Friends and family can come to Holley Gamble Funeral Home between 9:00-2:00 pm, Saturday to sign the register book. The family will have a graveside service 3:00 pm, Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Sunset Cemetery with Rev. Danny Chisholm officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

holleygamble.com

