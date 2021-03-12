Lois Wheeler, Powell

Lois Wheeler, age 80 of Powell passed away at her residence on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Lois was born March 10, 1940 in Blacklick, OH and was a member of Temple Baptist Church. Throughout her life she loved shopping, decorating her home but most of all spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Wheeler; parents, Harold and Lenora Geiger; step father, Walter Darst; grandson, Jeremey Scott.

She is survived by children, Cindy Scott & husband Paul, Peggy Burton & husband John, Bill Nair & wife Lee, Keith Nair, Scott Nair, Sheri Johnson & husband Chuck; step children, Jeff Wheeler and Laurie Butler, and Tim Wheeler & wife Sheila; sister, Barbara Burns & husband Gary; brothers, Johnny Geiger & wife Joy, Mike Darst; 18 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, 2 expected great grandchildren; 1 expected great great grandchild; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 2:00-4:00 pm, Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Temple Baptist Church. Her Celebration of Life service will immediately follow with Pastor Clarence Sexton officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Temple Baptist Church, 1700 West Beaver Creek Drive, Powell, TN 37849. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

holleygamble.com

