Roger Thomas, Rockwood

Mr. Roger Thomas, age 61 of Rockwood passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021

at Roane Medical Center in Harriman. Roger worked at Albahealth in Rockwood

for many years. He enjoyed going fishing.

He was predeceased by his parents: Maurice Thomas and Zenna Warner.

He is survived by his wife: Sandra Barr Thomas.

Three stepchildren.

Six step grandchildren.

One sister.

Brother-in-law: Don Wade.

Two sisters-in-law: Shirley Huntley and Mary Barr.

One nephew.

Beloved pet: Mia.

And many friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Friday, March 12, 2021 at Davis Funeral Home in

Harriman from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Family and friends will meet at 2:00 PM at

Crab Orchard Cemetery in Oakdale for graveside service with Bro. Josh Kidd

officiating.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Thomas family.

