Hargett selected to serve on national election integrity panel

Tennessee Secretary of State, Tre Hargett. http://www.tn.gov/sos/

Secretary of State Tre Hargett has been named to serve on the Republican State Leadership Committee’s (RSLC) Commission on Election Integrity, a national commission comprised of state election leaders committed to restoring trust in the election process. The RSLC commission will bring together leading policymakers to share and discuss current laws and future reforms to ensure free and fair elections.

Secretary Hargett was named to the commission to share his insights and

recommendations on ways to increase voter access and participation without sacrificing the security, accountability and transparency of elections.

A record number of Tennesseans, 4.4 million, registered to vote before the November election and more than 68 percent of registered voters cast a ballot in the November election, surpassing the previous record set in 2008.

Secretary Hargett also serves as Vice-Chairman on the 2021 Executive Committee of the Republican Secretaries of State Committee (RSSC).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

