Tiger Haven Attorney Wants Report by TWRA on Tiger Attack Sealed

According to a report in The Roane County News

A Dandridge attorney S. Douglas Drinnon has asked TWRA to keep a timeline of the January 25 tiger attack at Tiger Haven in East Roane County confidential.

The paper report stated that In an email to TWRA Captain Walter Cook from the Attorney representing Tiger Haven “If this information can be considered confidential as a part of TWRA’s investigation, I request it be kept confidential,” Drinnon said. Drinnon has represented Tiger Haven for years. He didn’t respond to questions from the Roane County News reporter about why he wanted to keep the information confidential.

A teenage worker at Tiger Haven was identified as 18-year-old Somer Stevens. who was injured in the January 25 incident. Dispatch reports said she was attacked by a tiger and got bit on the arm. She was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville after the incident. During her interview, Stevens also told TWRA that Tiger Haven employees are usually “in a rush because they are so short staffed.”

The TWRA report said she was not in the cage with the tiger during the incident. She told TWRA that the tiger got a hold of her hand after she tripped and fell.

TWRA is responsible for regulating Tiger Haven. The Roane County News requested the TWRA reports on the incident under the state’s public records act. The agency complied with the request. Many attempts to gain more access to the facility has failed in recent years from concerned citizens who live near by and as well from The County Commission.

Tiger Haven is a big cat sanctuary in Roane County that is “currently supporting over 265 big cats including tigers, lions, leopards, cougars and jaguar, and 11 lesser cats,” according to its website.

