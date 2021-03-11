Tiger Haven Attorney Wants Report by TWRA on Tiger Attack Sealed

Brad Jones 1 day ago Featured, News Leave a comment 4 Views

According to a report in The Roane County News

A Dandridge attorney S. Douglas Drinnon has asked TWRA to keep a timeline of the January 25 tiger attack at Tiger Haven in East Roane County confidential.

The paper report stated that In an email to TWRA Captain Walter Cook from the Attorney representing Tiger Haven “If this information can be considered confidential as a part of TWRA’s investigation, I request it be kept confidential,” Drinnon said. Drinnon has represented Tiger Haven for years. He didn’t respond to questions from the Roane County News reporter about why he wanted to keep the information confidential.

A teenage worker at Tiger Haven was identified as 18-year-old Somer Stevens. who was injured in the January 25 incident. Dispatch reports said she was attacked by a tiger and got bit on the arm. She was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville after the incident. During her interview, Stevens also told TWRA that Tiger Haven employees are usually “in a rush because they are so short staffed.”

The TWRA report said she was not in the cage with the tiger during the incident. She told TWRA that the tiger got a hold of her hand after she tripped and fell.

TWRA is responsible for regulating Tiger Haven. The Roane County News requested the TWRA reports on the incident under the state’s public records act. The agency complied with the request. Many attempts to gain more access to the facility has failed in recent years from concerned citizens who live near by and as well from The County Commission.

Tiger Haven is a big cat sanctuary in Roane County that is “currently supporting over 265 big cats including tigers, lions, leopards, cougars and jaguar, and 11 lesser cats,” according to its website.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Threat at Harriman High School on Wednesday

Around 1pm Wednesday, law enforcement and Fire personnel were at Harriman High School, after school …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: