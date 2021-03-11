Threat at Harriman High School on Wednesday

Around 1pm Wednesday, law enforcement and Fire personnel were at Harriman High School, after school officials received a general threat to the school via telephone. Out of an abundance of caution, the emergency operations plan was initiated. Students were moved to an alternate location on campus. The sheriff’s office as well as Harriman police and fire responded to investigate and deemed the threat non-credible. Further details of the type of threat was not released. At 2 p.m., all students safely returned to class. The Roane County School System takes all threats seriously and will work to hold the responsible person or persons accountable to the fullest extent of the law.
Tags Emergency Operations Harriman high school Harriman Police Department Roane County Sheriff's Department School Threat Wednesday
Check Also
Tiger Haven Attorney Wants Report by TWRA on Tiger Attack Sealed
According to a report in The Roane County News A Dandridge attorney S. Douglas Drinnon …