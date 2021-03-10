Dorothy Griffith, 94, Crossville (formerly of Oak Ridge)

Dorothy Griffith, age 94, of Crossville, formerly of Oak Ridge, passed away on March 8, 2021. She was a member of West Village Christian Church where she was very active before her illness progressed. She retired from Oak Ridge Schools where she worked as a bus driver and was affectionately known by her students as “Mrs. Dot”. Dorothy was an avid bowler with a State Tournament win under her belt but what she absolutely adored was her two great-granddaughters, Addison & Avery.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Fred Griffith, and brothers, Bruce and Paul Duncan. Survivors include son, Bill Griffith and wife Eloise, grandson, Matt Griffith and wife Kelley, great-granddaughters, Addison & Avery Griffith, special niece, Lee Leatherwood, special cousin, Patty Fowler, and nephew, Clark Duncan.

Graveside services will be held 11 am Friday, March 12, 2021 at Anderson Memorial Gardens with Eddie Bailiff and Rev. Lloyd Johnson officiating.

Weatherford Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.

