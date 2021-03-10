James “Jim” Edward Warner, Rockwood

Mr. James “Jim” Edward Warner, age 82 passed away Sunday, March 7th, 2021 at Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was a member of Clymersville Baptist Church in Rockwood, TN. He was a graduate of Rockwood High school in 1958. He also was a graduate of Knoxville business college. Jim was a Walmart Greeter for numerous years after retiring from Burlington hosiery as a supervisor. He in enjoyed playing Sports at a young age and loved all Tennessee Vols sports.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Willard and Emma Leffew Warner and brother; William “Bill” Warner.

Survivors Include:

Daughter: Andrea Willett (Les) of Rockwood, TN.

Son: Darrell Warner (Sondra) of Franklin, TN.

2 Grandchildren: David Warner and Marissa Vittetoe.

The family will receive friends Saturday, March 13, 2021 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. A Memorial Service will follow the visitation at 1:00 pm with Rev. Greg Kelly officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. James “Jim” Edward Warner.

