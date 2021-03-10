Thomas Edward Skidmore, Westel

News Department 1 day ago Obituaries Leave a comment 4 Views

Mr. Thomas Edward Skidmore, age 75 of Westel, passed away on Sunday, March 7th, 2021 in Crossville, TN. He was born on June 25th, 1945 in Rockwood. He was a huge fan of Westerns. He also loved baseball, with his favorite teams being the Yankees and the Reds. He is preceded in death by his parents: John and Dorothy Skidmore; Brother-in-law: Bill Breazeale. He is survived by:

Sister: Bernice Breazeale of Westel, TN

Niece: Pam Hale (Richard) of Farragut, TN

Nephews: Bill Breazeale Jr (Karen) of Rockwood, TN

Jack Breazeale (Amy) of Westel, TN

Special Grand Nephews: Zach Breazeale (Taylor), Jared Breazeale, Jordan Breazeale, Jacob Hale, Colby Hale

Special Grand Niece: Allison Williams (Jordan)

Special Great Grand Niece: Rylie Breazeale

And several other extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 11th, 2021 from 2:00-3:00 pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral Service will follow at 3:00 with Pastor Marty Shadoan officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Honeycutt-Burns Cemetery in Westel. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Thomas Edward Skidmore.

About News Department

Check Also

Chuck Sharp, Rockwood

Chuck Sharp, age 46 of Rockwood, passed away on Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021. He was …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: