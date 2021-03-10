Chuck Sharp, Rockwood

Chuck Sharp, age 46 of Rockwood, passed away on Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021. He was born on June 15, 1974 in Rochester, Michigan. Chuck loved his dogs and had a huge heart for animals. He worked 21+ years of his life in the tree trimming business and was most recently employed with Beaver Patrol Tree Service. He was always known for cutting down the most dangerous trees in the area. Most people knew him as Chuck, “Baldy the Squirrel”, and “King of the Jungle”. He is preceded in death by his mother: Theresa Sharp.

Chuck is survived by:

Wife: Laura Sharp

Daughter: Breanna Smith

Father: William Sharp Jr

Sisters: Deanna Hintz (Duane)

Christina M. Sharp

Brother: William F. Sharp (Jennifer)

Nieces and Nephews: Christopher, Samual, Amber, William, Jenna, Ashley, and Natily

Great Nephew: Justin

And many other friends and extended family members

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 12th from 12:00 pm till 2:00 pm at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Graveside and interment service will follow at 2:00 in the Glen Alice Cemetery in Rockwood. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Evans Mortuary to help with funeral expenses. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Chuck Sharp.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

