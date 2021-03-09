Clyde Jeffrey Cannon, Marlowe Community

Clyde Jeffrey Cannon, age 55 of the Marlowe Community, passed away at his home on Sunday, March 7, 2021. He was in the Marines and served in Okinawa, Japan and Far East Asia. He worked at Wal-Mart for 20 years. Clyde was very family oriented with a big heart. He was an avid sportsman, hunter, fisherman and loved nature in general.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Clyde Cannon, Sr. and Carrie Kolphnstien and maternal grandparents, Alfred Clark and Gracie Wells.

He is survived by his mother, Mrs. Edith M. Clark, of Oak Ridge

Brother, James Alfred Cannon

Nieces; Sarah Haney, Destiny Haney, Jessica Felker, Nicole Felker and Donna Ray Felker

Nephew; Jacob Haney.

The family will have a graveside service with Military Honors at Anderson Memorial Gardens, Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 1:00pm with Pastor Gary Tye officiating.

