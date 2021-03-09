Karen Rose, Oliver Springs

Karen Rose, age 64 of Oliver Springs, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Christine Kilgore.

She is survived by her husband, Don Rose

Son, Eric Rose

Brother, Bobby Kilgore

Sister, Pam Howard

And other family members including aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.

Karen chose cremation and no services will be held.

