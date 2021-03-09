Regina Dabney, Clinton

Regina Dabney, of Clinton, passed away March 6, 2021 at her home. Regina spent most of her life loving and caring for her daughter Alexis who passed away of cancer in 2013. Regina loved her animals, especially taking in strays and giving them a loving home. She loved listening to

music and working in the garden, especially the one she made in honor of her daughter. She was a firecracker who’s laugh was contagious. She is finally at home in peace with her daughter.

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 6:45 PM, Friday, March 12, 2021 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Memorial Service: 6:45 PM, Friday, March 12, 2021 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating.

