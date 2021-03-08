Multiple Fire Agencies Responded to House Fire Call on Post Oak Valley Road

Just after 2pm today (Monday, March 8, 2021), several fire agencies responded to a house fire on Post Oak Valley Road in the 1400 block just outside Rockwood. When the first units arrived on scene they noticed heavy smoke and flames going through the roof. All occupants were out of the home, however a pet may have been inside. Post Oak Road was shut down to through traffic as firefighters had to occupy the roadway to battle the blaze. After about hour the fire was knocked down but home had substantial damage. Firefighters with West Roane County, Midtown and the Emergency Operations Center were doing everything they could to save the single story dwelling but the fire was raging throughout and the wind did not help in the battle. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

