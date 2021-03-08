Roane State announces community flag project to honor local veterans

Brad Jones 2 days ago News Leave a comment 4 Views

Roane State Community College and its Office of Veterans Services have announced a collaborative project called “The Veteran Wave.”

As part of this effort, sponsored American flags will periodically be on display at RSCC campuses across our area, each one representing a local veteran.

“This project is a way for the college to show support for veterans who are members of our campus community as well as other local heroes who have served in the military,” explained Roane State President Dr. Chris Whaley.

Each flag sponsorship will be active for a period of two years and will be displayed on the designated campus for the following holidays:

  • Veterans Day 2021 & 2022 (for approximately one week)
  • Memorial Day through July 4, 2022 & 2023

The Veteran Wave package includes one 3’x5’ Nylon United States flag, one 10’ display pole and one dog tag-style marker to identify the veteran and sponsor. Roane State will be responsible for setup and takedown of all flags along a designated stretch of road on each Roane State campus. Sponsors may select the campus where they wish to have their flag displayed.

Flags will be stored at Roane State when not on display and at the end of two years, the flag can either be claimed by the sponsors or retired with honors. Proper flag retirement will be handled by Roane State Community College’s Office of Veteran Affairs and area volunteers.

Each flag is $75 and may represent only one veteran. Corporate sponsorship is available as well.

“We hope our community will help support the Veteran Wave effort, either through flag sponsorships, volunteered time or by helping us spread the word,” said Dr. Diane Ward, RSCC’s vice president of student learning and one of the project’s organizers. “We are proud to help honor local veterans for their service.”

For complete details or to sponsor a flag, please visit roanestate.edu/VeteranWave.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Couple Accused of Killing Knoxville Woman in Court Today

Jennifer Paxton Reprinted from WVLT-TV https://www.wvlt.tv/2021/03/05/disturbing-details-revealed-in-murder-trial-of-couple-accused-of-killing-dismembering-oak-ridge-woman/ A couple accused of first-degree murder in the death of …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: