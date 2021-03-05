Emergency Services Have Busy Day in Roane County

It’s been a Busy 24-hours so far for Emergency services in the county and assistance was needed from area ambulance services as several traffic crashes occurred around the same time.

The first 2 car wreck happened at the intersection of Pine Ridge Road and Hwy 70 in front of Wal-Greens (a common site for crashes at that busy intersection). One person was transported to the hospital in that crash but traffic was snarled for some time as Harriman Police and Fire personnel attempted to get the traffic thru during the clean-up.

Another wreck involving 3 vehicles happened about a half hour later on Hwy 70 in front of Midtown Discount Tires near the hospital entrance. Two persons were treated for injuries, with one being transported to an area hospital.

Just before that accident occurred a 4 car-crash on Interstate 40 Westbound at the 343 mile marker happened causing traffic to back up. Only one person needed treatment for chest pains at this accident. The THP was working that accident.

Rockwood Fire Department personnel was sent to Brown West Drive off of Hwy 70 east around 11am after a gas line was ruptured. There was no injuries at that location.

On Thursday afternoon they assisted on a car fire on Hwy 70 east near the Golf Course entrance, there were no injuries. They also helped the Rockwood Police on a three-car crash with no injuries on Gateway Avenue in front of The Family Dollar.

