Miles Christian Gregory, Harriman

Miles Christian Gregory, age 52, of Harriman, passed away Friday, February 19, 2021 at Roane Medical Center. He was the firstborn of Gordon G. Gregory & Karen E. Newberry Gregory on July 6, 1968 in Norwalk,
California and was a 1986 graduate of Mariposa High. Miles had a great love for music, an avid history buff, enjoyed politics and philosophy. He was also a renowned writer, publisher, and also a great musician.

Preceded in death by his father, Gordon G. Gregory.

SURVIVORS

SonAlexander Gregory

DaughterGertrude Gregory

MotherKaren E. Newberry Gregory

BrotherDylan Gregory

SistersKathleen Gregory and Amanda Gregory

Uncle & AuntJim & Tiffany Newberry

CousinsWendy & David Newberry, Tammy Wyatt, Mike Brown,
Robin & Kenneth Newberry and Tristin, Tiffin & Natasha Gregory

Loving PartnerRobyn Eygnor Howell of Harriman

Numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends

Arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced as soon as the information becomes available. Online
register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

